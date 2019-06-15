Bill Walton hosts basketball clinic for Legends for Kids

Former UCLA standout and two-time NBA champion Bill Walton headlined the basketball clinic Saturday morning at the Sanford Pentagon as part of the 20th annual Legends for Kids.

Hundreds of kids were in attendance for the free clinic. Walton is known for his witty personality, but it's lessons from John Wooden that he wishes to share with youth.

"Coach Wooden would always circle with that. He would always tell us basketball is just like life. It's not a game of size and strength, it's a game of skill, timing, and position. It's not how big you are, it's how big you play. It's not how high you jump, it's where you are and when you jump," said Walton.