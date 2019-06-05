Birds Down Cleburne 8-7

SIOUX FALLS -- SD, The Sioux Falls Canaries (10-8) defeated the Cleburne Railroaders (9-10) in dramatic fashion for their fourth straight win Wednesday. With the bases loaded, two out, and the Birds down by one, Kevin Taylor singled and scored two. The base hit gave the Canaries an 8-7 lead and ultimately the win.

"You have to just stay within yourself and put a good swing on it,” Taylor said. “Everyone is swinging a hot bat right now.”

The Canaries scored first in the first after Brett Vertigan doubled to lead-off the game. Taylor singled sending Vertigan to third, and Adrian Nieto singled him home also increasing his on-base streak to 18 games. Alay Lago singled extending the Canaries lead 3-0.

Canaries starter Keaton Steele cruised through the first four innings but ran into some trouble in the fifth. Steele threw 4.2 innings while giving up 10 hits and four runs, all earned. Brian Heldman pitched the next 2.1 innings and only allowed three hits and one run.

After the Railroaders posted three more runs in the eighth, the Canaries were down heading into the bottom half down 7-6. With one out in the eighth, Andrew Ely singled and after two wild pitches ended up at third. Brett Vertigan walked, Mike Hart was hit by a pitch and the bases were loaded for Taylor.

Every kid’s baseball dream. Bases loaded with two outs and down by one. Taylor hit a single past a diving Rodriguez at first to score Ely, and Mitch Glasser, the third base coach, waved Vertigan home. The run scored on a close play at the plate. The Birds held on for their fourth straight win 8-7.

The Canaries will look for the sweep Thursday and maintain their place at the top of the South Division of the American Association.

UP NEXT

The Canaries will be back in action Thursday, June 8 in game three of the series against the Cleburne Railroaders. The pregame show start time is scheduled for 11:45 am with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 pm. Birds fans can listen to both shows on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN.

