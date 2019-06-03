Brookings Blizzard Relocate to St. Cloud

The North American Hockey League (NAHL) has announced that the NAHL Board of Governors has approved the relocation of the Brookings Blizzard to St. Cloud, Minnesota, where the team will continue play in the NAHL's Central Division during the 2019-20 season as the St. Cloud Blizzard. The team will be playing and office out of the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex (MAC).

“We have enjoyed the past seven years in Brookings. It is a great town with passionate fans and a great facility. However, there were some things beyond our control that made it necessary to consider a new home. We felt like the relocation to St. Cloud gives us the best chance as an organization to continue to be competitive in the NAHL and the Central Division,” said Blizzard Owner and Governor Chris Canavati.

The Blizzard will continue to be coached by Moe Mantha, who will be entering his third season behind the bench for the Blizzard and eighth season in the NAHL overall.

“In their time in Brookings, the Blizzard have had on-ice success, which includes advancing players to the next level and that is something that we expect to continue in St. Cloud,” said NAHL Commissioner Mark Frankenfeld. “The relocation provides the team with the best option to be successful on and off the ice moving forward in a quality venue with enhanced access to scouts and a deep player pool, which includes closer proximity to many of the teams in the NAHL family of leagues.”

The St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex (MAC) is a city owned complex consisting of two hockey rinks, two baseball fields and an executive public golf course. It is home to the St. Cloud Youth Hockey Association, the St. Cloud Figure Skating Club, the Cathedral High School boy’s hockey team (2019 Minnesota State Class A Champions), and the St. Benedict NCAA Division III women’s hockey team (MIAC). Seating capacity in the main arena is 2,100.

The MAC is currently planning a $24 million expansion to the facility with approximately $12 million allotted for the arena. The rink expansion would provide much needed space for additional locker room facilities, meeting rooms, offices and dry land training areas.

The NAHL’s St. Cloud Blizzard is currently seeking full-time and part-time staff members in the both the hockey operations and business operations departments.

Courtesy NAHL