Buccaneers score four unanswered to hand Stampede loss at home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Stampede closed out the year 2019 with a 4-1 loss to the Des Moines Buccaneers at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Tuesday night. Jakub Lewandowski scored midway through the second period but four unanswered goals by the Western Conference foe thwarted a happy ending to the year. Jaxson Stauber made his third-consecutive start in net, stopping 19 of 22 shots on goal.

Jakub Lewandowski opened the scoring for the Herd with his sixth goal of the season at the 8:10 mark of the second period. Brian Carrabes sent a puck on net from the top of the point that was redirected by Lewandowski under the left pad of goaltender James Durham for the 1-0 lead.

Des Moines forward Kristof Papp took control of the game with back-to-back goals at the 6:01 and 9:33 into the third period for his twelfth and thirteenth goals of the season. Joey Strada continued the scoring 8:30 minutes later by beating Jaxson Stauber on the backhand shot one-on-one following a turnover. Manuel Alberg closed out the scoring with the empty-net goal with 30 seconds left in regulation.

The Herd finished the night 0 for 3 on the man advantage and 1 for 2 on the penalty kill. Sioux Falls is now 9-14-3 on the season.

The Stampede return to the PREMIER Center finish the seven-game homestand with back-to-back games with the U.S National Development Team Program under-17 squad on Friday and Saturday. Puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. both nights. Fans can catch the game streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com.