Byrum returns for Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota native Tom Byrum and Sweden’s Jesper Parnevik along with PGA TOUR Champions players Tim Petrovic, Paul Broadhurst, Joe Durant, Paul Goydos, Wes Short Jr, Stephen Ames, Duffy Waldorf, Glen Day, Tom Pernice Jr, Sandy Lyle, Steve Jones, Mark Brooks, Scott Simpson, Jeff Sluman and Olin Browne have officially committed to the Sanford International presented by Cambria on September 16-22 at Minnehaha Country Club, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Byrum was born in Onida, South Dakota, and attended the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University. He turned pro in 1984 and played in over 500 events on the PGA TOUR, winning the Kemper Open in 1989. His older brother, Curt Byrum, is a former PGA TOUR winner and now an analyst on the Golf Channel. Byrum will be in the first group to start this year’s Sanford International on Friday, September 20. He finished T45 at last year’s tournament.

Parnevik, a native of Sweden, returns to the Sanford International after placing T27 in 2018. Parnevik has five wins on the PGA TOUR and one win on the PGA TOUR Champions. His playing career also includes three Ryder Cup appearances (1997, 1999, and 2002) and two runner-up finishes in The Open (1994 and 1997).

For the most up-to-date Sanford International player commitment list, visit sanfordinternational.com.

Tickets to Sanford International presented by Cambria are now on sale. Patrons may purchase tickets at sanfordinternational.com or by phone at 877-748-3376. Tickets start at $10.

Volunteer registration for the 2019 Sanford International is now open. More than 1,200 volunteers are needed for the week of events. Volunteers can choose from more than 20 different committees. Visit sanfordinternational.com/volunteer/ for information.

About the Sanford International

The Sanford International Presented by Cambria, a PGA TOUR Champions event contested in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will be played at Minnehaha Country Club the week of September 16-22, featuring a $1.8 million purse. A five-year agreement is in place through 2022. In its second year, the Sanford International will continue to focus on charitable giving and making a lasting impact in Sioux Falls. These organizations are supported through the proceeds of the tournament and via direct donations to participating charities. For more information about the tournament, please visit sanfordinternational.com. You can also follow the tournament on social media via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About PGA TOUR Champions

PGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 33 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Tour’s mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities. In 2019, the PGA TOUR Champions schedule includes 27 tournaments across the United States, Japan, England and Canada, with purses totaling nearly $58 million. The Charles Schwab Cup, which includes the Regular Season and the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, is used to determine the season-long champion. All events are televised in the United States, with most receiving complete coverage on Golf Channel, the exclusive cable-television partner of PGA TOUR Champions. Internationally, telecasts air in excess of 170 countries and territories, reaching more than 340 million potential households, and distributed in 15+ markets via GOLFTV. Follow PGA TOUR Champions online at PGATOUR.com, at facebook.com/PGATOURChampions, on Twitter @ChampionsTour and on Instagram @pgatourchampions.

