CBB: DWU gets split at Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. – With less than a second left and trailing by two points, the No. 7 Dakota Wesleyan University women’s basketball team drew up a play to tie the game. However, the tip-in did not go in the basket as University of Jamestown upset DWU, 71-69 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference road matchup on Wednesday in Jamestown, N.D.

Kynedi Cheeseman (Alexandria, S.D.) kicked off the game with a 3-point field goal to give DWU an early 3-0 lead. However, Jamestown answered with a 3-point basket of their own followed by two free throws to lead, 5-3.

But Cheeseman responded with another basket, followed by a Kamryn Heinz (Ipswich, S.D.) made shot. Midway through the quarter, Sarah Carr (Huron, S.D.) joined the scoring as she made a shot of her own to put the Tigers (4-2, 1-2 GPAC) up 11-7.

DWU built on its’ lead throughout the first period, finishing on a 9-3 run with baskets by Carr and Jessica Mieras (Sioux Falls, S.D.) to close out the quarter.

It was a 3-point show to begin the second stanza as the Jimmies (6-1, 2-0 GPAC) opened with a shot from downtown. But Cheeseman and Heinz answered with 3-point baskets, followed by another Jamestown shot from beyond the arc.

After Carr sank a pair of free throws to put the Tigers up by 10 points, the Jimmies went on a 14-2 run to end the opening half as they took their first lead since the opening minutes of the game, 36-34.

Jamestown kicked off the second half with another run, this time a short 7-2 run to hold a seven-point lead. However, Cheeseman took over as she scored nine of DWU’s next 11 points to put them up by a basket.

Neither team made a field goal for the next two and a half minutes until Makaela Karst (Plankinton, S.D.) knocked down a 3-point basket to extend the Tiger lead to four points.

The Jimmies hung around until the went on a 13-0 run to hold their largest lead of the game in the fourth period, 66-56. But the Tigers stormed back as Karst made a jumper to kickstart a Tiger run. Following the Karst shot, Cheeseman scored five-straight points, followed by a Karst 3-point basket to tie the game at 66.

After a pair of Jamestown free throws, Karst made another jump shot to tie the game with under two minutes to play. On their next possession, the Jimmies converted on a two-point basket to regain the lead. The Tigers were unable to tie the game again as they dropped the GPAC road matchup.

Cheeseman tied a career high with 31 points on 6-of-10 shooting from behind the arc, while Carr added 14 points and five rebounds and Karst chipped in 10 points and four rebounds. DWU shot 46.6 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from 3-point range.

The Tigers return to North Dakota as they battle Valley City State University at 6 p.m. Saturday in Valley City, N.D.

JAMESTOWN, N.D. – Over the final 2:39 of the game, the No. 6 Dakota Wesleyan University men’s basketball team went on a 12-4 run to seal the 75-65 road victory over No. 16 University of Jamestown in a Great Plains Athletic Conference top-25 matchup Wednesday in Jamestown, N.D.

Nick Harden (Chicago, Ill.) helped the Tigers (5-0, 3-0 GPAC) jump out to a 7-2 lead in the opening five minutes of play following a 3-point basket.

But the Jimmies (7-2, 1-1 GPAC) charged back to take the lead a few minutes later. With under 10 minutes to play in the half, Samuel McCloud (Rapid City, S.D.) nailed a 3-point basket followed by a Ty Hoglund (Dell Rapids, S.D.) jump shot to push the Tiger lead to 13-10.

The pace of both teams quickened as they traded baskets over the final nine minutes of the half. Up by five points with five minutes to play, Mason Larson (Langford, S.D.) hit a 3-pointer to give the Tigers an eight-point advantage.

Moments later, DWU finished the half on a 13-5 run thanks to 3-point baskets by Larson, Harden and Tyson Smiley (Omaha, Neb.). The Tigers led at halftime, 39-25.

Collin Kramer (Volga, S.D.) opened the second half with a 3-point basket followed by a Hoglund basket to extend the lead to 17 points.

However, the Jimmies clawed their way back into the game with a 16-3 run over the next five minutes of play to only trail by four points.

Harden and Koln Oppold (Sioux Falls, S.D.) put an end to the run with 3-point baskets to push the lead back to 10 points. But Jamestown would not go away as they tied the game with 9:33 left to play.

Later in the game with under two minutes to play and the Tigers leading by three points, Hoglund tossed up a deep 3-point shot and found nothing but net that extended the lead to six points. Free throws down the stretch helped DWU seal its’ second top-25 road win of the season.

Hoglund tallied 22 points and six rebounds, while McCloud added nine points and 12 rebounds. Harden chipped in 14 points, six assists and four rebounds, as Tristan Teichmeier (Sioux Falls, S.D.) notched seven points and seven rebounds off the bench. DWU shot 40 percent from the field and 46.9 percent from 3-point range in the contest.

The Tigers battle NCAA Division II opponent St. Cloud State University for an exhibition game at 4 p.m. Saturday in St. Cloud, Minn.