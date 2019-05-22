CBB: SDSU'S Tournament Game Postponed to Thursdsay

TULSA, Okla. -- South Dakota State's opening-round game against Oral Roberts at the Summit League Baseball Championship scheduled for Wednesday night has been pushed back a day due to thunderstorms that hit the area.

First pitch is now tentatively set for noon Thursday at J.L. Johnson Stadium. The loser of the SDSU-ORU game will play again immediately afterwards Thursday in an elimination game against Western Illinois. Omaha, which defeated Western Illinois, 15-9, in Wednesday's first game will meet the SDSU-ORU winner at a time to be determined on Friday.

SDSU is seeded second in the double-elimination tournament with a 27-20 overall record, including a 19-10 record in league play. The third seed, Oral Roberts is 26-24 overall and 17-12 in The Summit League.

Further updates will be posted at GoJacks.com and via Twitter (@GoJacksBaseball).