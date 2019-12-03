CFB: Augie's Lacina named first team All-American

WACO, Texas – Augustana's Jake Lacina was named a First Team All-America selection by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Tuesday. The senior is the Vikings' 43rd All-American in the program's history and sixth named by the AFCA.

Lacina, a native of St. Paul, Minnesota, started every game of his career at Augustana and helped the Vikings reach the playoffs in 2019. The team captain helped lead an offense that ranked 19th in the nation in tackles for loss allowed and protected an offense that racked up 611 yards of total offense on Oct. 26, the eighth-most in school history.

"The AU Football Family could not be more proud of Jake and his selection as AFCA First Team All-America," head coach Jerry Olszewski said. "He joins an elite group of young men to receive this highest award. Jake has been the anchor of our offensive line at center for four years and a captain this season. He is a great combination of athleticism, intelligence, and attitude and is very deserving of this award.

"Though we will miss Jake and all that he has done for Viking Football, we look forward to what his future holds in football. I also excited for the special opportunity to put up Jake's picture on our All-American wall next to his father Corbin who also received the honor as a Viking."

Augustana went 9-3 on the season including, a 9-2 mark in NSIC action. The center was named First Team All-NSIC South Division following the regular season.