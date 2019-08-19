CFB: Jacks 4th in FBS Coaches Poll

WACO, Texas - The South Dakota State University football team is highly ranked in another Football Championship Subdivision preseason poll, holding the fourth spot in the rankings conducted by the American Football Coaches Association that were announced Monday.

The Jackrabbits, who finished the 2018 season with a 10-3 overall record and made their second consecutive appearance in the FCS playoff semifinals, collected 579 points. Defending national champion North Dakota State holds the top spot with 644 points and 23 first-place votes, followed by James Madison with 597 points and one first-place vote. Eastern Washington stands third with 588 points and a pair of first-place votes.

Rounding out the top five is UC Davis, which is fifth with 537 points.

Earlier this month, SDSU was picked third in the preseason media poll conducted by STATS FCS.

The Jackrabbits are scheduled to open the 2019 season Aug. 29 at Minnesota. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, with television coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1).

