CFB: Jacks host the Bison for the Dakota Marker

South Dakota State has had success in these Dakota Marker games. They've won two of the last three.

Seniors like Christian Rozeboom know what it takes to beat the Bison.

"I think just winning first and second down is huge not letting them playing from ahead. Just grind out the clock like they do so well.

Just getting them in spots that they aren't usually in, playing from behind," said senior linebacker Christian Rozeboom.

"We have had more success against them. I think the real key is to limit the mental mistakes, limit the physical mistakes," said head coach John Stiegelmeier.

The seven-time national champion Bison have had a lot of their success by hosting playoff games. This game could put one team in the drivers seat for that top seed in the playoffs.

"You know everyone knows how big this is in terms of seeding and playoffs and everything like that. We've got to approach this as just another game. But we know what's at stake and we know how big it is to host as opposed to going up to Fargo," said senior running back Mikey Daniel.

"Both of us are first place in the Valley right now. And really we can,when we win this game. We can have home field through December if we finish things out," said junior Cade Johnson.

And to add to the excitement, in case you haven't heard, ESPN's College GameDay will have their show in Brookings...

"When I woke up on Sunday and I heard the news about it. I got chills. I almost got a little teary eyed. I was like is this a realistic thing. As a kid, that's the biggest stage you can play on is GameDay," said Daniel

"Yeah me and my roommates were really just talking about waking up every Saturday morning and that was the first thing you turn on. It's on early and obviously Lee Corso picking who he thinks will win the game. It's just crazy to think it's coming to Brookings, South Dakota," said Johnson.