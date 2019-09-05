CFB: NSU loses season opener to Bemidji St.

Aberdeen, S.D. – The Northern State University football team dropped their season opener on Thursday evening to Bemidji State University with a score of 33-7. It was a breezy night from Swisher Field, as the Wolves were unable to light a spark early.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 7, BSU 33

Records: NSU 0-1 (0-1 North), BSU 1-0 (1-0 North)

Attendance: 3,972

HOW IT HAPPENED

• The Beavers jumped out to a quick lead scoring on their first drive of the evening and notching 19 points in the first quarter

• The NSU defense held BSU scoreless in the second and again in the fourth, however the Beavers tacked on another 14 points in the third

• The Wolves broke through mid-way through the fourth quarter with their first touchdown off the season as Isaiah Cherrier rushed 37-yards to the goal line

• Both teams recorded 111 yards rushing, while the Beavers notched 192 yards passing with the Wolves 181

• NSU averaged a game high 3.4 yards per rush and 7.2 yards per completion

• Despite recording more first downs in the game, Northern was unable to convert in the red-zone going 0-for-2 and went just 5-of-19 on third down

• The Bemidji State defense pressured the Wolves at the line with three sacks and three interceptions in the game

• Seven members of the Northern State defense recorded four tackles or more and the Wolves combined for 4.0 tackles for a loss of 11 yards

• The defense held the Beavers to 3-of-13 on third down, however BSU was able to convert when needed going 5-of-6 in the red-zone

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

• Hunter Trautman: 167 yards passing, 30-yard long

• Isaiah Cherrier: 59 yards rushing, 37-yard long, 1 touchdown

• Dakota Larson: 48 yards receiving, 31 return yards

• Boston Bauer: 45 yards receiving, 30-yard long, 92 return yards, 25-yard long (return)

• Brayden McNeary: 7 tackles, 0.5 tackle for a loss of 1, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

• Isaiah Nolan: 1 forced fumble, 1 blocked PAT

• Payton Eue: 180 yards punting, 40-yard long

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

• Northern is now 4-1 all-time from the InsuraCrop Ag Bowl

UP NEXT

Northern State hits the road next Saturday to face NSIC North Division foe Minot State. Kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. from Herb Parker Stadium. NSU returns home September 21 at 6 p.m. versus MSU Moorhead.

