CFB: Rozeboom, Johnson named to STATs honor squad

CHICAGO - South Dakota State University's Christian Rozeboom and Cade Johnson were each honored Thursday as members of the 2019 STATS FCS All-America Team.

A linebacker from Sioux Center, Iowa, Rozeboom earned first-team honors. During his senior season in 2019, he posted his fourth consecutive 100-tackle season with a team-high 111 stops, including six tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He also recorded two interceptions, forced three fumbles and recovered a pair of fumbles.

Rozeboom tallied double figures in tackles six times during the 2019 season en route to becoming the Jackrabbits' career tackles leader with 475. He anchored an SDSU defense that limited the opposition to 16.7 points and 294.8 yards of total offense per game.

Rozeboom earned second-team STATS FCS All-America honors in 2017.

Johnson was a second-team pick at wide receiver, moving up from a third-team selection in 2018. A native of Bellevue, Nebraska, Johnson led the team with 72 receptions for 1,222 yards (17.0 ypr) and eight touchdowns during the 2019 season. He hit the century mark for receiving yards four times and averaged 120.5 all-purpose yards per game while seeing spot action as a kick returner.

The STATS FCS selections are the third All-America honors for both Rozeboom and Johnson so far this year. Rozeboom also was a first-team selection by HERO Sports and a second-team honoree by The Associated Press. Johnson was tabbed a first-team pick by The Associated Press and garnered third-team honors from HERO Sports earlier this week.

South Dakota State made its eighth consecutive appearance in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs during the 2019 season. The Jackrabbits finished with an 8-5 overall record, including a 5-3 mark in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

-GoJacks.com-