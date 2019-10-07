CFB: USF road football game moved indoors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The University of Sioux Falls Football's road game with Minnesota Crookston on Sat., Oct. 12 has been moved to the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D., with a 12 p.m. kickoff. The game was relocated to the Alerus Center due to a forecast of snow and high winds on Friday and Saturday in Crookston, Minn.

The gates of the Alerus Center, located at 1200 S 42nd Street in Grand Forks, N.D., will open at 11 a.m. Tickets will be $10 for adults, $5 for grades 1-12, and $5 for senior citizens. Fans can enter through Entrance 1 at the Alerus Center with seating available on the East side of the Alerus Center. Concessions will be available inside the Alerus Center.

Parking will be free for Saturday's game between Minnesota Crookston and Sioux Falls.

USF will play in the Alerus Center against an NSIC opponent for the first time. However, USF has played twice in the facility with a 1-1 record against North Dakota when the Cougars were in the NAIA and UND was FBS. On Nov. 5, 2011, UND's Zeb Miller kicked a game-winning 29-yard field goal in the closing seconds as then No. 25 ranked UND upended USF, which had led 13-7 earlier in the game. In 2011, USF finished 5-4 and was in its transitional year to NCAA DII. In their first-ever appearance at the Alerus Center, the Cougars upset UND, 28-13, on Oct 17, 2009 when USF finished 15-0 with its fourth NAIA national championship. In USF's 28-13 win over UND, the Cougars registered three interceptions, including two by Trevor Holleman, and quarterback Lorenzo Brown threw for 237 yards and three TDs while running for 100 yards on 19 carries with a TD.

The Alerus Center is a premier sports venue in North Dakota. It was opened in 2001 and is the home for University of North Dakota football, as well as many large concerts, sporting events, and trade shows.