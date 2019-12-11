CVB: Coyotes to host NIVC Semifinals

VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota’s volleyball team has advanced in the National Invitational Volleyball Championships and will host a semifinal match on Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The Coyotes (30-2) have posted NIVC wins over Central Michigan, UNLV and UT Arlington and will welcome either Tulsa or Weber State to Vermillion for Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. match.

Tickets for Saturday’s match will go on sale on Thursday morning and can be obtained in person at the Coyote Ticket Office during normal business hours. You can contact the Ticket Office by phone at (605) 677-5959 or you can purchase online at http://bit.ly/2PeI58t.

