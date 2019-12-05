CVB: NSU advances to NCAA Central Region semifinals

Kearney, Neb. – The No. 8 Northern State University volleyball team made history on Thursday evening, recording the program first ever NCAA Regional victory. The Wolves swept No. 7 St. Cloud State, advancing to the semifinal round of the Central Region Tournament.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 3, SCSU 0

Records: NSU 25-5, SCSU 25-7

Attendance: 444

HOW IT HAPPENED

• The two teams battled in each of the three sets, however the Wolves were able to complete the sweep with scores of 25-22, 25-23, and 25-23

• Up 2-1 in the match, Northern State trailed 17-11 in the third set and went on a 14-6 run to secure their 25th win of the year

• The Wolves hit a postseason high .302 in the match with 53 kills, 50 assists, 66 digs, seven blocks, and three aces

• Defensively they held the Huskies to a .173 hitting percentage forcing 16 attack errors with just 38 SCSU kills

• NSU tallied 18 kills in both the first and third sets, with four players finishing the evening in double figures offensively

• In addition, Northern averaged 22.0 team digs per set, with four players as well in double figures defensively

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

• Laura Snyder: 13 kills, .323 attack%, 12 digs, 4 assists, 2 blocks

• Jenna Reiff: 12 kills, 10 digs, 1 block

• Morgan Baufield: 11 kills, .455 attack%, 5 blocks

• Sally Gaul: 10 kills, 1 ace

• Ashley Rozell: 44 assists (14.67 per set), 11 digs, 3 kills, 1 ace, 1 block

• Jaiden Langlie: 21 digs, 7.00 digs per set, 1 ace

UP NEXT

Northern State will face off against the host, No. 2 Nebraska Kearney tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. on the semifinal round of the Central Region Tournament. Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota Duluth will match-up in tomorrow’s first semifinal match.