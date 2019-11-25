CVB: Wolves earn 4th seed in Central Region

Indianapolis – The No. 8 Northern State University volleyball team is headed to the NCAA Central Region Tournament after earning the fourth seed overall. The Wolves will travel to Nebraska Kearney and face off against familiar foe and fifth seeded No. 7 St. Cloud State.

The Wolves will face off against the Huskies at 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 5 from the campus of Nebraska Kearney. This is the fifth NCAA appearance for the Wolves and third straight at-large bid.

The championship quarterfinals, semifinals and final match will take place Thursday-Saturday, December 12-14, at the Auraria Event Center in Denver, hosted by Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Tournament Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 5

12 p.m. No. 3 CU vs. No. 6 WU

2:30 p.m. No. 2 UMD vs. No. 7 UCM

5 p.m. No. 4 NSU vs. No. 5 SCSU

7:30 p.m. No. 1 UNK vs. No. 8 OBU

Friday, Dec. 6

5 p.m. CU/WU Winner vs. UMD/UCM Winner

7:30 p.m. NSU/SCSU Winner Vs. UNK/OBU Winner

Saturday, Dec. 7

7 p.m. Championship Match

