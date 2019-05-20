Canaries Blast Texas 18-6

The Sioux Falls Canaries (2-3) scored at least two runs in six different frames on their way to an 18-6 win against the Texas AirHogs.

The Canaries saw hits from all nine batters in the order and racked up 24 for the game including eight doubles and a triple. Leadoff batter CF Brett Vertigan led the way as he went 5-for-7 and scored three times. Both RF Clint Coulter and C Adrian Nieto recorded four RBIs in the game and Nieto went 4-for-6. 2B Jordan Ebert went a perfect 5-for-5 at the dish and added three runs scored and an RBI. 3B Mitch Glasser also pitched in three RBIs on two hits in addition to four runs scored.

Texas was led by SS Josh Prince who went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. 3B/SS Luo Jinjun also had two hits in the game to go along with a run and an RBI. CF Han Xiao had a team-high two RBIs.

Starting pitcher Alex Boshers picked up his first win of 2019 with a six-inning outing in which he allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out four batters.

