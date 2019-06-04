Canaries Down Cleburne 11-8

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- The Sioux Falls Canaries (9-8) beat the Cleburne Railroaders (9-9) after a nine-run fifth-inning to win 11-8. Not only did the Birds win, but they are also now in first place in the South Division.

Every single player on the Canaries scored an RBI and several players had multiple hits including the player of the game Jordan Ebert. Ebert went 4-5 with a double and an RBI.

“I didn’t even think my swing was that good,” Ebert said. “You will be able to tell when I am on and seeing the ball well when I start to pull it.”

The Canaries scored first after Alay Lago started the RBI slugfest. Cleburne scored six unanswered runs in the fourth and fifth but then came the bottom of the inning.

Andrew Ely singled, Graham Low singled, Mitch Glasser singled and so did almost everyone else until Low came up again and hit a double. Run after run crossed the plate. In total 13 Canaries stepped into the box, nine of them came around to score.

Finally, after Adrian Nieto walked, increasing his on-base streak to start the year, and Lago singled again, Kevin Taylor hit in the 11th run of the game where the score would finish 11-8.

Entering tonight’s game, the Canaries were half a game back from first place in the South Division behind the Lincoln Saltdogs and the Cleburne Railroaders. With a win over Cleburne and Lincoln’s 10-5 loss to Fargo, the Canaries found themselves with a half-game lead in the division.

UP NEXT

The Canaries will be back in action Wednesday, June 7 in game two of the series against the Cleburne Railroaders. The pregame show start time is scheduled for 6:45 pm with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm. Birds fans can listen to both shows on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN.