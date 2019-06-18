Canaries Down Saints 11-6

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- The Sioux Falls Canaries (18-12) beat the St. Paul Saints (20-10) 11-6 on Tuesday. Mitch Glasser hit his first home run of the season.

“My goal is always to score two runs a game,” Glasser said. “Whether it is a hit by pitch, walk or home run, I just want to get on base.”

The Birds scored first on the first batter of the game. Mike Hart hit his third home run in two days. The Canaries brought nine men to the plate and scored two more runs in the inning. Adrian Nieto singled scoring Glasser, and a sacrifice fly from Trae Santos scored Nieto.

The Birds led 3-0 heading into the third inning. They brought 10 men to the plate and scored five runs. Mason McMahon made his professional debut for the Saints, getting the start. He walked eight men including four in the third. The Birds led 8-0 after three.

The Canaries wouldn’t score again until the seventh. Andrew Ely singled to lead off the inning. Hart also singled and advanced to second on an error from the Saints shortstop Joey Wong. Glasser stepped in and hit a three-run home run to make the game 11-6.

Canaries starter Alex Boshers pitched four innings allowing eight hits and three earned runs. He struck out three and walked three. Sam Bragg gave up one run and Brian Heldman gave up two out of the bullpen.

UP NEXT

The Canaries will be back in action Wednesday, June 19 when they take on the St. Paul Saints in game three of the series. The pre-game show is scheduled for 6:45 pm with first pitch scheduled for 7:05. Birds fans can listen on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN.

