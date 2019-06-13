Canaries End Series with Win at Milwaukee

The Sioux Falls' Canaries league-leading offense kept humming on Thursday afternoon, leading the Birds to a 7-5 win over the Milwaukee Milkmen in Kokomo, Indiana.

The Birds (15-10) hit three home runs in the victory, extending their lead atop the South Division to 1.5 games. The win clinched a 2-1 series victory over Milwaukee (11-16).

The game got off to a wild start. An RBI single from designated hitter Adrian Nieto put the Birds up 1-0 in the first inning.

The Milkmen responded in the bottom half. Manuel Boscan hit a two-run home run to give home team a 2-1 edge.

Birds first baseman Trae Santos hit a solo shot to tie the score in the top of the second, but the Milkmen took a 4-2 lead in the bottom half on a two-run homer from Cesar Valera, the center fielder's first of the year.

The Canaries tipped the scales again in the third. Kevin Taylor started the rally with a solo home run, his second of the season. After Nieto singled, Alay Lago hit a two-run home run to put the Birds up 5-3. Lago finished the game a triple short of the cycle, going 3-for-5.

The Milkmen would tie things up in the fourth, but Sioux Falls took the lead for good in the sixth inning. Mike Hart knocked an RBI double to make it 6-5 Birds, and an RBI single from Adrian Nieto brought the game to its final score.

Birds starter Alex Boshers earned the win, allowing five runs on eight hits in 6.2 innings. He struck out a season-high seven while walking two.

UP NEXT

The Birds head home for a crucial three-game series starting on Friday against the Lincoln Saltdogs. Friday is a fireworks night game at the Birdcage. Birds fans can get tickets at the Sioux Falls Stadium box office or by calling 336-6060.