Canaries Fall in Froom's Pro Debut

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- The Sioux Falls Canaries (18-13) lost to the St. Paul Saints (21-10) 14-3 on Wednesday. Ryan Froom made his professional debut for the Birds in the loss.

The Saints scored first against the rookie Froom. After he retired Max Murphy for the first out of the game Dan Motl singled. Motl stole second and scrambled to third after Graham Low threw the ball into centerfield. Brady Shoemaker singled him home, one batter later.

The Birds answered in the bottom half of the first inning. Brett Vertigan singled to leadoff the Canaries half of the inning. With one out, Kevin Taylor scorched a ball into the right-centerfield gap scoring Vertigan from first.

After the Saints added another run in the third the score was 2-1. In the fourth, Alay Lago leadoff the inning with a double increasing his hit streak to 17. He has also reached base safely in 20 straight games. The next pitch hit Clint Coulter and put runners on first and second. Andrew Ely bunted advancing the runners into scoring position. Jordan Ebert singled tying the game at two. Vertigan also singled scoring Coulter and the Birds lead 3-2 after the fourth.

Froom pitched into the sixth but couldn’t get out of the inning. In his five and one-third innings pitched he gave up seven hits, four runs and struck out two in his professional debut.

The Saints added eight more runs in the ninth, including a home run by Murphy, his second of the day and the fourth of the series. The Saints took game three and lead the series 2-1.

UP NEXT

