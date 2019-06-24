Canaries Fall to Redhawks in 10 Innings

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- The Sioux Falls Canaries (18-17) lost to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (22-14) 5-2 on Monday. This was the second time in a row the Canaries have played extra innings at home and lost. The Canaries lost to the St. Paul Saints 15-13 Thursday, June 20 in 10 innings.

It was a good old-fashioned pitchers duel between Canaries starter Taylor Hill and the RedHawks starter Taylor Baloy. Neither pitcher allowed a hit until the third. The Birds scored in the third after Andrew Ely doubled Graham Low singled and Brett Vertigan hit Ely home. Hill didn’t allow a hit until the fourth.

The RedHawks answered the run by the Canaries in the fourth. Hill hit Leobaldo Pina and Devan Ahart tripled him home. The game was tied 1-1.

The game would remain tied until the top of the sixth. The former Canary Chris Jacobs got ahold of a fastball and crushed it over the left-field wall. The RedHawks took the 2-1 lead.

Hill’s final pitching line: Six innings pitched, six hits, two runs, six strikeouts, and received the no-decision.

The Canaries answered back in the bottom of the eighth. Mitch Glasser sent a ball over the wall for a home run and tied the game at two.

The game was tied until the 10th. Yhoxian Medina singled in the winning run for the RedHawks. They also added a two-run home run from Tim Colwell for insurance.

The Birds brought the tying run to the plate but couldn’t bring him across. The RedHawks won 5-2.

UP NEXT

The Canaries will be back in action Tuesday, June 25 when they take on the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in game one of the weekend series. The pre-game show is scheduled for 6:45 pm with first pitch scheduled for 7:05. Birds fans can listen on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN.