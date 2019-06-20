Canaries Fall to Saints in Extra Innings

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- The Sioux Falls Canaries (18-14) lost to the St. Paul Saints (22-10) 15-13 on Thursday. The Saints took the final game and the season series 3-1.

The Birds scored first in the second inning after Adrian Nieto walked and Alay Lago hit a two-run home run.

Mark Seyler started on the bump for the Birds. He allowed 12 runs in five innings including a seven-run third inning. The Saints led 12-3 heading into the bottom of the fifth.

The Birds were down but not out. In the bottom of the fifth, all nine men came to the plate as they pushed five runs across and made the score 12-8. Clint Coulter and Mitch Glasser doubled in the inning.

The Saints added a run in the top of the seventh extending the lead to five. However, the five runs were just what the doctor ordered for the Birds in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs, Lago started the rally with a single. Trae Santos and Coulter also singled and the bases were loaded. Jordan Ebert hit a fly ball out to left field, Burt Reynolds missed it and the bases cleared. The Canaries were within two, 13-11.

Andrew Ely tied the game on the next pitch with a home run.

The comeback would be short-lived as Max Murphy came to the plate in the top of the 10th and put the ball over the short right-field fence. The Birds would go quietly in the bottom half and drop the series to the Saints in extras.

UP NEXT

The Canaries will be back in action Friday, June 21 when they take on the Sioux City Explorers in game one of the weekend series. The pre-game show is scheduled for 6:45 pm with first pitch scheduled for 7:12. Birds fans can listen on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN.

