Canaries Lose Series Finale to Cleburne

SIOUX FALLS -- SD, The Sioux Falls Canaries (10-9) lost the series finale to the Cleburne Railroaders (10-10) Thursday 8-2. The Railroaders scored six runs in the ninth inning on a couple of hits and four consecutive batters hit by a pitch.

The Railroaders scored a run in the first after Zach Nehrir doubled and Chase Simpson tripled him home. Neither team scored again until the sixth.

In the top of the sixth inning, K. C. Huth, who entered into the game after Jonathan Rodriguez was ejected, hit a home run and gave the Railroaders a 2-0 lead.

Canaries starting pitcher Spencer Herrmann threw five innings, allowing four hits, one earned run and striking out six.

The bottom of the sixth looked promising for the Canaries; Mitch Glasser singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Then with two outs, Alay Lago also singled which allowed Glasser to score cutting the Canaries deficit in half.

However, the "Achilles heel" for the Canaries was the ninth inning. John Nester hit a double, and Hunter Clanin stroked a home run to give Cleburne the 4-2 advantage. Unfortunately, after two more singles, Canaries pitcher Ryan Flores hit four consecutive batters. In total 12 men came to the plate and six of them scored giving the Railroaders the 8-2 win.

UP NEXT

