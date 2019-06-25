Canaries Slump Continues Against Redhawks

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- The Sioux Falls Canaries (18-18) lost to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (23-14) 5-3 on Tuesday. The Canaries brought the winning run to the plate in the ninth, couldn’t complete the comeback. The Birds also turned one of the weirdest double plays of the season that delayed the game for about 10 minutes.

The RedHawks scored in the first after a leadoff single from Brennan Metzger. He came around to score after a two-out single from Chris Jacobs.

They would also score again in the second. With two outs, Joe Becht walked, and Yhoxian Medina singled. They both scored on a double from Metzger.

The Canaries answered in the bottom of the inning after Andrew Ely doubled with two outs and Mitch Glasser blooped an RBI single over second.

The game remained scoreless until the sixth where Birds fans got to witness one of the weirdest plays of the season. T.J. Bennett stood on third, Brian Olson was on first. Joe Becht bunted the ball in the air over toward Jordan Ebert. Ebert dove and juggled the ball but came down with the catch. First-base umpire Marty Bauer signaled for the out. Ebert threw the ball back to first and doubled off Olson. However, after about a 10-minute delay and a long conversation from the umpires, the final ruling was Bennett tagged up from the third base and scored on a sacrifice fly to first base before the second out was recorded at first base. The run gave the RedHawks a 4-1 lead.

The RedHawks added a run in the eighth, but the Birds answered in the bottom half. Kevin Taylor singled to score Glasser from second. The RedHawks still led 5-2.

For the second game in a row, the Birds had a chance in the ninth. Clint Coulter singled, Ebert walked, and Ely doubled again. The winning run came to the plate. The Birds couldn’t finish the job and lost 5-3.

UP NEXT

