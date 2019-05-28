Canaries Take Series Opener, Game 2 Rained Out

Three more RBIs from Adrian Nieto and a key triple from Mitch Glasser led the Sioux Falls Canaries to a seven-inning win over the host Chicago Dogs Tuesday at Impact Field.

The game was the first of a doubleheader, but the second game was rained out. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Dogs starter Austin Wright was brilliant early, striking out five Canaries in 2.2 innings. But after loading the bases in the third, he left the game with an apparent hand injury.

The Dogs brought on Pedro Echemendia to pitch with the bases full. The first batter he faced, Adrian Nieto, hit a two-run single to give the Birds a 2-0 lead.

The Dogs responded in the bottom of the third, David Olmedo-Barrera led the inning off with a double, and Tony Rosselli brought him in to score with an RBI single, cutting the Canaries' lead in half.

The Canaries would add two more insurance runs in the fifth. Brett Vertigan started things off with a one-out infield single, and Mitch Glasser knocked an RBI triple to right-center field. The triple extended Glasser's hitting streak to a team-best 10 games.

Canaries starter Taylor Hill grinded through four innings of work, allowing one run on five hits. He walked two and struck out three.

Luis Pollorena threw scoreless fifth and sixth innings for Sioux Falls, maintaining a 4-1 Birds lead after six.

Ryan Flores pitched the seventh and final inning for Sioux Falls. He allowed a pair of singles, including an RBI knock by Kelly Dugan. He struck out the last two hitters he faced to end the game.

UP NEXT

The Canaries and Dogs will play a doubleheader Wednesday to complete their three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. Birds fans can listen to both games on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN.