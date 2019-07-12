Canaries comeback falls short against Chicago

The Chicago Dogs (29-22) extended their franchise best winning streak to seven games with a 4-3 win against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

The Dogs took an early lead in the second inning when C Mitchell Kranson singled home DH Keon Barnum (2-for-4). Later in the inning, LF Tony Rosselli and CF David Olmedo-Barrera had consecutive RBI singles. The Canaries tied things up in the seventh as 2B Alay Lago scored CF Brett Vertigan and 1B Kevin Taylor with a single and LF Jordan Ebert lifted a sac fly.

In the top of the ninth, RF Victor Roache belted out a solo shot for what turned out to be the winning run.