Canaries comeback to beat Sioux City

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- Down by one with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh is usually a pressure-filled situation. Jordan Ebert made it look easy with his bases-clearing double in the seventh inning to complete the Birds comeback. The Birds (34-46) held on to their 11-10 win over Sioux City (45-35) on Monday night.

He credits his good night at the plate to a Culver’s chicken sandwich.

“I got my Culver’s in today,” Ebert said. “Every day when I’m at home I get my Culver’s chicken sandwich.”

Ebert finished the night 3-for-4 with four RBI and a stolen base. Ebert now has 10 RBI against Sioux City in nine games played this season.

Canaries starter Keaton Steele made it out of the second inning but didn’t see the field for the third. He pitched two innings allowing 10 hits and eight runs.

The first inning took 50 minutes because both teams combined for 11 runs. Sioux City scored six runs in the top half of the first, and the Birds answered with five runs in the bottom half. In the Birds’ half of the first, Clint Coulter hit a three-run home run. It was his second home run in as many days and his 14th home run of the season. Coulter finished the night with four RBI as well.

Sioux City answered again in the top of the second. When it was all said and done, the Explorers led 8-5 after two innings.

The Birds cut the lead to one in the fourth. Mike Hart led off the inning with a home run and Graham Low followed two batters later with a home run of his own.

The Birds took the lead for good in the bottom of the seventh. Coulter walked, Josh Rehwaldt singled and Hart walked to load the bases. Ebert saw one pitch and laced it into right field for a bases-clearing double. The Birds added one more run in the eighth which proved to pay dividends. Sioux City hit a home run in the ninth to cut the lead to one, but the Birds held on.

UP NEXT

The Canaries will be back in action Tuesday. They will take on the Sioux City Explorers in game two of the series. The pre-game show is scheduled for 11:45 am with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 pm. Birds fans can listen on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN.