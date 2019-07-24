Canaries down Kansas City 7-4

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- The all-star break is in the rearview mirror and the second half of the season is in full swing. The Birds (29-33) defeated the Kansas City T-Bones (30-30) 7-4 on Wednesday. Graham Low hit the game-winning home run in the fifth. It was his second home run of the season.

“The majority of the time I’m going to get a first-pitch fastball,” Low said. “I just gotta be ready for it.”

Canaries starting pitcher Keaton Steele got a bounce-back win on Wednesday. He pitched six innings allowing six hits, two runs and struck out two. He only walked two T-Bones. Kansas City walked nine Birds.

The Birds came out of the gate swinging. Brett Vertigan led off the game with a single. Alay Lago singled Vertigan home. Sioux Falls led 1-0 until the top of the third.

Kansas City responded with a single from Mason Davis. Ramsey Romano doubled him home to tie the game.

The Birds' bats came alive late. Low homered in the fifth. They loaded the bases on three consecutive walks in the seventh and scored a run. Sioux Falls finished their scoring with three runs in the eighth. Burt Reynolds singled, Jordan Ebert and Low hit back-to-back doubles, and the Birds were up 7-2.

The T-Bones brought a couple of runs across in the top of the ninth, but the Birds held on to win.

