Canaries drop fifth inning lead to RedHawks

FARGO, ND -- The Sioux Falls Canaries hung tough with Fargo-Moorhead for five innings Saturday, leading 4-2 midway through the sixth. But an eight-run fifth inning was the difference in the game in a 14-6 RedHawks victory.

Alay Lago hit his 12th home run for the Canaries (34-50), who return home Sunday to start a new series with the Cleburne Railroaders. Fargo-Moorhead (56-29) completed a three-game sweep with the victory.

The RedHawks opened the scoring in the third inning. Shortstop Yhoxian Medina hit a two-run homer off Birds starter Keaton Steele to give the RedHawks a 2-0 edge.

The Birds responded in an unusual top of the fifth. After a Mike Hart single and a Burt Reynolds hit-by-pitch, Jordan Ebert hit a grounder to first. RedHawks first baseman Correlle Prime made a wild throw to second, allowing Hart to score.

Reynolds scored the tying run on a wild pitch a couple batters later, making it 2-2.

Two more wild pitches led to Birds runs in the sixth inning, giving the Birds a two-run edge.

Things unraveled for Steele in the sixth. The first eight Fargo-Moorhead hitters of the inning reached base; by that point Steele had left the game.

The onslaught included a three-run home run from Prime, his 15th of the season.

Fargo-Moorhead scored four more runs in the seventh inning to take a 14-4 lead. Lago's eighth-inning solo shot and a Mitch Glasser sacrifice fly in the ninth brought the game to its final score.

