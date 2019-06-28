Canaries drop ninth straight game, while team retires Mahomes' number

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- The Sioux Falls Canaries (18-21) lost to the Milwaukee Milkmen (17-23) 8-2 on Friday. The Birds retired Pat Mahomes number ‘28’ Friday and honored him before the game with his Hall of Fame ceremony. Mahomes pitched with the Birds from 2007-2009 and help the Birds win their first championship in 2008. He holds the third-place team record for number of wins at 24.

“I get to see some of the old guys,” Mahomes said. “I loved the days when I played here.”

Mahomes is the third Canaries player to have his number retired after Ben Moore number 25 and Beau Torbert number 7.

Mahomes reflected on his greatest moment as a Bird.

“I just remember us finally clicking when we started out and were playing really good,” Mahomes said. “It started translating to the field and we started winning series after series. We just knew this team was special and something good was gonna happen.”

Canaries manager Mike Meyer said he was holding back emotions while talking about what Mahomes did for the team during the championship run. However, he did joke about the first time he saw the veteran after his 11 seasons in Major League Baseball.

“He is throwing 55 mph,” Meyer said. “We can not put this guy out there. He clearly hasn’t picked up a baseball since.”

Of course, the rest is history for Meyer and Mahomes as Mahomes went on to be the ace of the Birds pitching staff the rest of 2007 and into the 2008 championship season. 3949 fans came out to witness the Hall of Fame ceremony and celebration for Mahomes. The Birds ended up losing the game to the Milkman 8-2. Andrew Ely homered and Alay Lago doubled in the second run.

