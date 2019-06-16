Canaries drop series finale to Saltdogs

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- The Sioux Falls Canaries (17-11) lost to the Lincoln Saltdogs (15-15) 12-1 on Sunday at the Birdcage. Adrian Nieto hit his fifth home run in the second inning, but the Birds couldn’t get their offense going the rest of the game.

Canaries starting pitcher Keaton Steele went through the lineup one time without allowing a hit. However, the Saltdogs would score at least one run in the next six innings, capitalizing on four Canaries errors. Steele finished with 5.2 innings pitched, allowing six hits, four runs (two earned) and striking out five.

The Canaries scored first in the second inning on a home run by Nieto. They didn’t score again. The Canaries recorded six hits in Sunday’s game. Nieto had one with the home run, Alay Lago increased his hitting streak to 15 setting a new American Association season record for 2019 with two hits, Santos had a hit, and Mitch Glasser had two.

After Steele exited the game, the bullpen allowed eight runs to score in the final three innings. Brian Heldman allowed five runs to score in the ninth. Daniel Herrera hit two home runs, including his first ever pro home run off Heldman, and Christian Ibarra hit his fifth home run of the year en route to the victory.

The Canaries will be back in action Monday, June 17 when they take on the St. Paul Saints in game one of a four-game series. The pre-game show is scheduled for 6:45 pm with first pitch scheduled for 7:05. Birds fans can listen on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN.