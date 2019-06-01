Canaries earn first win at home after Coutler hits grand slam

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- The Sioux Falls Canaries improved to 7-8 on the season, and got its first home win behind Clint Coutler’s grand slam. The Birds defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 7-5 as they fall to 10-5 on the season.

“Being able to come out and put the nail in the coffin, thinking if I can’t get it done it’s still a close game” Clint Coulter said.

The Birds only recorded one hit through its first time around the batting order. However, the Birds struck first tonight on a deep fly ball from Brett Vertigan to lead off the fourth-inning. He hit is first home of the season on a two-seamer that didn’t get far enough inside. Vertigan hit it far and deep over the ‘359’ foot sign in right-centerfield.

Sioux Falls then put up its second six run inning in two nights. Alay Lago started the inning off with a double and following him, Jordan Ebert launched a home run of his own to put the Birds up 3-1. Andrew Ely walked on four pitches, Mike Hart hit a single, and after Adrian Nieto was intentionally walked, Clint Clouter stepped up and got a pitch he could handle.

“What is it 380 out there,” Coulter laughed. “Ah, probably close to 450 or something.”

His grand slam gave the Canaries a 7-1 lead.

The Goldeyes would comeback to make it close on a ground out, sacrifice fly, and a two-run home run in the ninth, the Birds were able to hang on 7-5.

The Canaries starting pitcher, Alex Boshers, went seven innings and allowed three runs on six hits. He also struck out three and walked one.

The Canaries will be back in action Sunday, June 2 in game three against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. The start time is scheduled for 1:05pm. Birds fans can listen to both games on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN.