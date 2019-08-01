Canaries fall at Kansas City

A five-run sixth inning propelled the Kansas City T-Bones to a 10-5 win against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

Down 5-3 heading into the sixth, the T-Bones quickly turned things around. 2B Dylan Tice (2-for-5) doubled to left field to plate C Roy Morales (3-for-5) and 3B Ramsey Romano (2-for-4) and then scored when 1B Daniel Nava (2-for-5) singled. DH Christopher Colabello (2-for-4) capped the rally with a two-run home run. The T-Bones added two more runs on the night, including a solo shot from Nava in the eighth to keep the Canaries at bay.

For the Canaries, CF Brett Vertigan went 2-for-5 with a runs scored and 2B Alay Lago also went 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI. 3B Kevin Taylor pitched in a pair of RBIs.

