Canaries fall at Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB -- Winnipeg was too tough to handle for the Sioux Falls Canaries on Wednesday night. The Birds (27-29) lost 9-3 to the Winnipeg Goldeyes (31-25) on Wednesday at Shaw Park.

Birds starter Luis Pollorena allowed seven runs (six earned) in 2.1 innings of work. Winnipeg has won the first two games of the three-game series heading into Thursday's finale.

The Canaries rallied for three runs in the ninth inning, including RBI hits from Kevin Taylor and Alay Lago.

Winnipeg started their scoring in the bottom of the first. Pollorena made a wild throw to third base trying to catch Wes Darvill stealing, and Darvill scored on the error.

The Goldeyes added two more in the second on RBI hits from Alex Perez and Cody Young.

Winnipeg added four more runs in the third, all charged to Pollorena. Dominic Ficociello knocked a two-run double to make it 5-0, chasing Pollorena from the game.

Reilly Hovis came on to pitch for Sioux Falls, allowing a two-run triple from Reggie Abercrombie that made the score 7-0.

Hovis settled down after the triple. He'd allow just two hits and no runs in 2.2 innings. He struck out six, a new season high for a Canary reliever.

The Birds didn't register an extra-base hit until the ninth inning. Goldeyes starter Parker French threw six shutout frames to earn the win.

The Birds' got to Goldeyes closer Victor Capellan in the ninth. Jordan Ebert singled and Graham Low walked to put men on first and second. Three batters later, Taylor delivered a two-out two-run double. He finished the game 3-for-5.

Lago knocked an RBI single through the shortstop hole make it 9-3, but Burt Reynolds struck out to end the game.

UP NEXT

The Canaries and Goldeyes play their series finale Thursday night at 6 p.m. Alex Boshers will start for the Birds; Kevin McGovern will get the ball for Winnipeg. Birds fans can listen to the game on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN.

