Canaries fall to Sioux City 9-1

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- A complete game from Alex Boshers wasn't enough for the Canaries. The Sioux Falls Canaries (37-58) lost to the Sioux City Explorers (55-40) 9-1 Wednesday night at the Birdcage.

Canaries starter Alex Boshers pitched all nine innings, his second complete-game loss of the season. He gave up six runs on six hits in the first. Following the first inning, Boshers only allowed two runs and struck out seven. He retired nine of the last 10 batters he faced and threw 113 pitches.

Brett Vertigan knocked two doubles in the Birds defeat, maintaining a hot streak at the plate. In Vertigan's last 13 games he has collected three multi-hit games, two three-hit games and reached base in all 13. His current on-base streak is second on the Birds behind Clint Coulter. Coulter reached base on Wednesday increasing his streak to 20.

The Explorers scored six runs in the first inning, capped off by an Adam Sasser grand slam. They led 6-0 before the Birds came to bat.

The Birds scored their only run of the game in the third. Brett Vertigan recorded his first double and Andrew Ely singled him home.

Sioux City responded in the top of the fourth with two runs, and they extended their lead 9-1 in the ninth on a solo shot from Jeremy Hazelbaker.

UP NEXT

The Canaries will be back in action Thursday in their last home game of the season. They will take on their I-29 in game three of the three-game series on fan appreciation night.