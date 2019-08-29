Canaries fall to Sioux City in final home game

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- Thursday was the last time the Birds stepped on the field at the Birdcage for the 2019 season. The Sioux Falls Canaries (37-59) dropped the final home game of the season to the Sioux City Explorers (56-40) 8-1 on Thursday night.

Mark Seyler pitched his final game of the season. Seyler pitched 6.1 innings and allowed seven runs on nine hits.

The Explorers scored in the top of the first for the third straight day. Drew Stankiewicz homered and gave the Explorers a 1-0 lead.

The Birds scored their only run in the second. Kevin Taylor hit his seventh home run of the season and the game was tied at one.

Jose Sermo homered in the top of the fourth, and Justin Felix homered in the fifth. Sioux City led 3-1 after five.

The Explorers scored five runs in the top of the seventh which blew open the game 8-1. Sioux City swept Sioux Falls in the I-29 rivals’ final meeting this season.

UP NEXT

The Canaries will be back in action Friday as they start their final series of the year in Winnipeg. It will be the first of a four-game series between the Canaries and the Goldeyes. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00.