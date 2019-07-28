Canaries game suspended after three innings due to rain

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- Weather loomed in the area all afternoon, and at the end of the third inning, the rain came and didn’t stop. The Sioux Falls Canaries and the Lincoln Saltdogs have suspended the second game in their series at the Birdcage due to weather. The Saltdogs led 7-5 when the showers started.

Sunday’s game will resume starting in the fourth inning with Lincoln at the plate at 5:05 Monday. The game will be finished as a nine-inning game.

Monday’s regularly scheduled game will start after the conclusion of the first game. Game two will be a seven-inning game.

Lincoln scored two runs in the first inning off Tyler Lesley who made his professional debut for the Birds. They also scored one in the second to extend their lead to three.

The Birds answered in the bottom half of the second. They loaded the bases for Graham Low, and he was hit by a pitch. Andrew Ely cut the Saltdogs lead to one with a sacrifice fly. Lincoln led 3-2 after the second inning.

The Saltdogs added four runs in the top of the third and led 7-2. The Birds got three runs right back on a bases-loaded walk from Brett Vertigan and Low’s single.