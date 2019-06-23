Canaries game suspended in the second due to rain

The game to determine the leader in the South Division of the American Association was suspended on Sunday afternoon due to rain in Sioux City.

Sioux Falls and Sioux City both sit with a 52% winning percentages, the Canaries entered Sunday's contest 18-16 on the year, while the Explorers were 19-17.

The Canaries had a 3-0 lead in the second before the game was delayed, then later called suspended. This game will resume on July 19th.

The Canaries return to Sioux Falls on Monday to host Fargo-Moorhead.