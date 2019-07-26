Canaries get a walk-off win

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- It was Christmas in July Night and the Birds received the best gift they could ask for: a walk-off win over the T-Bones. The Sioux Falls Canaries (30-34) quite literally walked off the Kansas City T-Bones (31-31) 4-3 Friday on Andrew Ely’s bases-loaded walk. It was Ely's second walk-off this season.

"The pressure was on him," Ely said. "He needed to throw me a strike, and he didn’t."

The Birds scored three runs in the final two innings to come from behind and complete the comeback win. The walk-off win secured a 2-1 series victory.

Canaries starter Ryan Froom pitched five innings. He allowed five hits but struck out three. He gave up two runs in the third inning but was clean through the other four. In three of the four innings, the Birds’ defense turned a double play behind Froom.

The two Kansas City runs gave them the early lead. Roy Morales reached on an error, Mason Davis singled, and a few batters later Dylan Tice singled them home.

The Birds added one run back in the bottom of the sixth. Kevin Taylor homered to left field and it cuts the T-Bones lead to one.

The T-Bones answered in the top half of the seventh on a solo home run from Casey Gillaspie, taking a 3-1 lead.

The Birds broke through in the bottom of the eighth. With two out and a man on, Ely knocked an RBI triple to right-center, cutting the deficit to 3-2. After a Kevin Taylor walk, Clint Coulter delivered an RBI single to tie the game.

Josh Rehwaldt walked to lead off the ninth for the Birds. Jordan Ebert beat out a bunt and Graham Low advanced them into scoring position with a bunt of his own. Brett Vertigan was intentionally walked, and Ely didn’t see a strike before he walked to end the game.

