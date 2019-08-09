Canaries get blanked at Lincoln

The Lincoln Saltdogs blanked the Sioux Falls Canaries 3-0 on Friday evening to take the first game of the series.

Starter John Brownell claimed the win for throwing six innings and allowing just seven hits while striking out eight batters. Reliever Reese Gregory closed things out with a nine-out save, giving up just one hit, one walk and recording one strikeout.

Offensively for the Saltdogs, 2B Ivan Marin hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth and CF Forrestt Allday added a sac flay later in the frame to take a 2-0 lead. In the next inning, 1B Tyler Moore (2-for-3) scored when SS Christian Ibarra (2-for-4) singled.

For the Canaries, 3B Kevin Taylor had a team-high two hits.

