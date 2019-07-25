Canaries get shutout by Kansas City

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- The Kansas City T-Bones (31-30) showed the Birds (29-34) you can’t spell Jose Mesa Jr. without with the word ‘strikeout’. The T-Bones beat the Birds 4-0 on Thursday. T-Bones starter Mesa Jr. pitched six shutout innings and struck out 13 Birds. He tied the league record for strikeouts in a game by a which was set July 24, 2019. Every Canary struck out at least once.

The T-Bones outpitched the Birds even though Canaries starter Alex Boshers pitched all nine innings. He gave up nine hits and four runs. Boshers stuck out five batters over the 119-pitch complete game.

The Birds threatened in the first couple of innings. They put two runners on in each of the first two innings. Kansas City scored first in the second. Boshers retired the first five Kansas City batters but gave up a home run to Casey Gillaspie.

The T-Bones 1-0 lead held up until the top of the seventh. Gillaspie doubled, stole third, and scored on a sacrifice fly. They added two more runs on Gillaspie’s second home run of the night in the ninth. He scored three of the four runs for Kansas City.

The Birds loaded the bases which brought the tying run to the plate. They didn’t score and drop the second game of the series.

