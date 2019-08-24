Canaries lose defensive struggle to the Milkmen

Timely hits evaded the Sioux Falls Canaries on Saturday night at Routine Field. The Birds (36-55) lost 1-0 to the Milwaukee Milkmen (36-56) in the opener of a three-game series.

Canaries starter Mark Seyler threw six innings of one-run ball, allowing seven hits, all singles. He walked one and struck out three in the tough-luck loss.

Neither team managed an extra-base hit in the pitchers' duel. Milkmen starter Angel Ventura threw seven shutout innings, allowing three hits and no walks. He struck out seven, earning the win.

The lone Milwaukee run scored in the fifth inning. Sam Dexter started the rally with a two-out single, and came in to score on an RBI single from Derek Reddy.

The Canaries brought a man to scoring position in three different innings, but couldn't cash in.