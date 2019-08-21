Canaries score 20 runs in blowout win

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- Wednesday night at the Birdcage the Sioux Falls Canaries did something only one other team in the American Association has done this year: score 20 runs in a game. The Sioux Falls Canaries (35-53) beat the Texas AirHogs (24-65) 20-5 on Wednesday night.

The Birds went 1-2-3 in the first inning but then scored in the next seven innings. Every Canary got in on the action, and every Bird in the starting lineup recorded a hit. Mitch Glasser summed it up when he said the Birds like to hit at home.

"The Birds do what we do at home," Glasser said. "We score runs."

The Birds were down heading into the bottom of the second. Matt Dean launched a home run in the top half of the inning and the AirHogs lead 1-0.

The Birds proceeded to score and score often. 13 Birds came to the plate in the bottom of the second. Eight runs scored and the Birds didn’t look back. They led 8-1 after two.

Texas added four more runs; one in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the eighth. It didn’t matter as the Birds continued to score 12 runs over the next five innings.

Mike Hart finished the night 2-for-6 with four RBI and the only home run the Birds hit on Wednesday. Alay Lago became the first Bird this season to hit three doubles in one game. He finished the night 4-for-6 with three RBI. Andrew Ely continued his hot streak since rejoining the Birds. He ended the night 3-for-6 with four RBI.

