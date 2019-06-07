Canaries score five runs in the fourth to take down RailCats

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- The Sioux Falls Canaries (11-9) beat the Gary SouthShore RailCats (10-9) in game one of their series 6-3 after another five-run fourth inning for the Canaries.

The first three innings were quiet for both teams until the Canaries took to the plate in the fourth. Clint Coulter jumped on a fastball and singled to left field. Alay Lago followed suit with a single of his own, extending his hitting streak to eight. Trae Santos, who was back in the lineup Friday after being on the injured list for three weeks, walked and the bases were loaded.

Jordan Ebert and Andrew Ely both hit RBI singles, puting the Birds up 2-0.

Brett Vertigan stepped up next and hit a line drive into the left-field corner for a bases-clearing double giving the Canaries a 5-0 lead.

"I think we sent a message tonight," Vertigan said. "It feels good to help out the team any way I can."

The Canaries scored again in the sixth after a double play brought Coulter home.

The RailCats scored three in the sixth and one in the seventh on a home run from Andy DeJesus, but it wasn’t enough to overtake the Birds.

