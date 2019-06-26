Canaries shut out by Redhawks

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- The Sioux Falls Canaries (18-19) lost to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (24-14) after being shut out 7-0 on Wednesday. The Birds only reached third base twice.

It didn’t take long for the RedHawks to take the lead in this game. In fact, the first pitch of the game ended up on the other side of the left-field wall. Brennan Metzger smoked his fourth home run of the season. The RedHawks scored four runs in the first inning including another home run by T.J. Bennett.

The RedHawks also scored three runs in the fourth inning after another home run by Daniel Comstock. This gave the RedHawks a 7-0 lead.

Canaries starting pitcher Alex Boshers didn’t make it out of the fourth inning. He pitched three and two-thirds innings allowing nine hits, seven runs, all earned, and struck out four. Ryan Froom, Austin Orvis and Luis Pollorena pitched the rest of the game for the Canaries without allowing a run.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Canaries loaded the bases with nobody out. The Birds couldn’t scratch across any runs. After Mitch Glasser singled, which loaded the bases, the RedHawks retired the next 16 consecutive batters before Clint Coulter singled in the ninth.

UP NEXT

The Canaries will be back in action Thursday, June 27 when they take on the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in the final game of the series. The pre-game show is scheduled for 6:45 pm with first pitch scheduled for 7:05. Birds fans can listen on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN. For more information on game tickets, group outings or promotions, call the Canaries Front Office at (605) 336-6060, or visit the Canaries official website at www.sfcanaries.com.