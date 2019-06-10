Canaries snap win streak against Milkmen

Three Milwaukee Milkmen home runs were enough to top the Sioux Falls Canaries on Monday night from Kokomo, Indiana.

All three Milkmen home runs were two-run shots, including two from Adam Walker. The Milkmen (11-14) scored eight unanswered runs to seal the win.

It was just the second loss in the month of June for the Birds (13-10), who were coming off a 7-2 homestand.

The Canaries jumped out to an early lead with a two-run second inning. Mitch Glasser singled to lead off the game, and Clint Coulter brought him in with an RBI single two batters later.

The next hitter, Alay Lago, also singled, sending Coulter to third. Milwaukee was slow to get the ball in and, Coulter scampered home to score the game's second run.

The Canaries added another run in the top of the third on an RBI double from Mitch Glasser to move ahead 3-0.

From there, it was all Milwaukee. An RBI double from Sam Dexter made the score 3-1 in the second, and the Milkmen would score four more in the third.

The runs came on a pair of two-run blasts of Sioux Falls starter Keaton Steele. Nolan Early hit the first homer of the inning, and Walker followed him up with a longball of his own two batters later. That gave the Milkmen a 5-3 lead.

Steele threw five innings, allowing five runs on 10 hits. He walked one and struck out three.

The Canary bats struggled against Milwaukee starter T.J. House. The former big leaguer threw eight innings, allowing just two hits from the third inning on. For the game he allowed three runs on seven hits, walking two and striking out five.

Alex Ogren pitched the last three innings for Sioux Falls, allowing three runs. That included another two-run homer from Walker in the seventh to make it 7-3. An RBI double from Manuel Boscan in the eighth brought the game to its final score.

UP NEXT

The Birds and Milkmen have a quick turnaround, meeting for game two of their series Tuesday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. Central time. Birds fans can listen to the full game on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and Am 1230 KWSN and kwsn.com.