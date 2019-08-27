Canaries suffer home loss to Sioux City

SIOUX FALLS, SD -- It was the beginning of the end for the Birds and their 2019 season. Tuesday marked the first game of the Birds final home series. The Sioux City Explorers (54-40) beat the Sioux Falls Canaries (37-56) 14-4 on Tuesday night at the Birdcage.

The American Association Player of the Week (Aug. 25) Clint Coulter continued to deal damage to opposing teams at home. He finished the night 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Coulter extended his on-base streak to 19.

Keaton Steele had struggled against Sioux City this season. It continued in game one as he went six innings allowing five runs on eight hits and four walks.

The Explorers scored before the Birds came to bat. They scored two runs in the top of the first.

The Birds scored a run in the bottom of the inning. Mitch Glasser singled with one out. Andrew Ely singled him to second, Alay Lago moved him to third on a fielder’s choice and Coulter singled him home.

The Birds took the lead in the third inning. Lago doubled with two outs, and once again, Coulter singled him home. The Birds led 3-2 after three.

Sioux City responded in the top of the fourth. A single, a home run, and a couple of base hits later, Sioux City led 5-3. They added two more runs in the seventh and one more run in the eighth.

Coulter added a home run in the eighth and cut the lead 8-4, but Sioux City added six in the top of the ninth. Brett Verigan entered to pitch the top of the ninth with two outs and gave up a three-run home run. The first three runs of the ninth were charged to Harrison Cooney. It was the second time Vertigan has pitched in a game this season.

UP NEXT

