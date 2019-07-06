Canaries take game two against the Explorers

The Sioux Falls Canaries continue to look good at home, taking game two of the three game series against the Sioux City Explorers 8-4.

early home runs from the Explorers Sebastian Zawada and Jose Sermo gave Sioux City the lead in the second, and again in the third.

But the Canaries cam roaring back, scoring three runs in both the 5th and 8th innings and the offense gathered 10 hits in the victory.

Not only did superior hitting roll over from last night, but so did solid opening pitching.

Despite giving up four runs, Luis Pollorena tossed five strikeouts through six innings and allowing just five hits.

The win moves the Canaries back into .500 at 23-23. They play Sioux City on Sunday, in the final game of the series.

