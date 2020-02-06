Canton wrestlers dominate at Harrisburg

The Canton wrestlers are really good again this season and they showed how good Thursday night with a 66-18 win over O'Gorman and 53-18 over Harrisburg on the Tigers home mats.

In the O'Gorman match Beau Beavers of the Knights won by fall at 132 pounds over Darin Swier in just 37 seconds. But the C-Hawks standout Kelyn March won ever quicker at 138 pounds taking only 25 seconds to get the pin. His teammate Seth Peterson also got a pin at 145 and the C-Hawks went on to win the match 66-18 over the Knights as Tanner Meyers, Luke Richardson, Jaden Dominisse, Cullen Rutten, Marshall Baldwin and Zach Richardson all won by falls for Canton.

Keenan Sheridan and Jordan Dahl also had pins for OG as every match ended with a fall.